H-E-B Warns Customers Of Product Recall For Soup That Was Mislabeled

H-E-B is warning its customers of a product recall for a soup sold at its stores that was mislabeled, the grocery chain announced last week.

Bakkavor USA has issued a voluntary product recall for the 32-ounce Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup, according to a press release. The soup has been mislabeled and the product may contain undeclared dairy. This product with the 12/2/2022 best date was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas with a label that said the product was the Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans.

The company issued the recall after discovering the front label was mislabeled. An investigation is ongoing and there have been no reports of adverse reactions, the company said in a news release.