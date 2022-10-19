50 Cent Speaks On His Relationship With Estranged Son, New TV Shows & More

"No he doesn't," 50 responded. "See Charlamagne he would call me. You don't call TMZ to tell me you want to sit down. Think about it. He wants some attention and it's ok he can have as much as he wants. He's been trained to believe what you seen him saying in that interview. What he was saying, he's been trained to believe that for a long time. When I said he's entitled, really it's his mom's entitlement... I told you I was giving her half a million dollars a year. They go through the paperwork and see a half a million dollars a year. At that point, she was still expecting more. This is why I took her to child support. You don't usually sign up for child support like I took myself to child support because she wasn't understanding that I'm already giving more than you're supposed to give. Then when it turns into the $6,700, that's not enough and it's never going to be enough."



Elsewhere in the conversation, 50 also touched on the array of series he's got in the works like Property Players with DJ Envy and Cesar Pina, which will debut on A&E. He also talks about his future with Starz, the upcoming season of BMF featuring guest star Yung Miami and his Surviving El Chapo podcast, which tells the story of how twins Jay and Peter Flores brought down the notorious drug lord.

Watch The Breakfast Club's entire interview with 50 Cent below.