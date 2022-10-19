Curious Donkey Wanders Around California Shopping Center Parking Lot

A curious donkey took a trip to the local shopping center, and was minding its own business until shoppers took notice. According to UPI, several people called the police for assistance in safely wrangling the donkey. When police arrived at the shopping center located off of South Main Street in Willits, they were able to tie the donkey to a tree without harming it.

The Willits Police Department took to Facebook to update residents on the event and to share a photo of a few police officers with the runaway donkey.

"Officers responded to multiple calls for a loose donkey in the 1500 block of South Main Street. While they responded, helpful residents assisted in directing the donkey out of the road where it later roamed into in to the Evergreen Shopping Center. Animal Care Services responded from Ukiah and was able to assist in locating the owner. Thanks to all whom helped and called in the wayward traveller, and thanks to the owners for raising a friendly donkey who enjoys pets," the post read.