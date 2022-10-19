Here Are The Top 15 Most Haunted Hotels In Texas
By Ginny Reese
October 19, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Texas has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, these haunted hotels located right here in the Lonestar State are sure to give you a fright.
Yelp compiled a list of the top 15 most haunted hotels in Texas. The list contains hotels in cities all across the state.
Here are the top 15 most haunted hotels in Texas, according to Yelp:
- The Driskill- Austin
- The Emily Morgan- San Antonio
- Menger Hotel- San Antonio
- The Tremont House- Galveston
- Miss Molly's Hotel- Fort Worth
- Jefferson Hotel- Jefferson
- The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel- San Antonio
- The Adolphus, Autograph Collection- Dallas
- The Faust Hotel- New Braunfels
- Drury Plaza Hotel Riverwalk- San Antonio
- The Crockett Hotel- San Antonio
- Holland Hotel- Alpin
- Hotel ICON, Autograph Collection- Houston
- Olle Hotel- Flatonia
- Stockyards Hotel- Fort Worth
You can see reviews and check the ratings for these haunted hotels on Yelp's website.