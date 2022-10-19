Latest On AEW Star 'Hangman' Adam Page's Injury Status

By Jason Hall

October 19, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling star 'Hangman' Adam Page suffered a concussion during the main event of a special Tuesday (October 18) episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company confirmed in an official statement.

"Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion," the statement reads. "He was discharged, but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol.

"AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere."

Page, who was facing current champion Jon Moxley in a title match, was seen on the ground for several minutes and receiving medical attention from doctors after taking a hard lariat shot, which resulted in Moxley retaining the title via knockout

PWInsider reported that the match was stopped due to "a legitimate medical issue" and a source backstage said Page "may have suffered a concussion" prior to AEW's confirmation late Tuesday night.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Page "left the venue to get examined at a local hospital" after the conclusion of the main event match.

Several AEW colleagues and others within the wrestling industry sent their best wishes to Page following the scary incident Tuesday night, including former WWE champion Big E, who is currently recovering from a broken neck injury and top AEW heel Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who typically stays in character at all times.

Page, along with longtime on-screen allies and real life friends Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), was instrumental in AEW's 2019 launch in and defeated Omega to become the company's fourth world champion at last year's Full Gear event, before dropping the title to CM Punk earlier this year.

