Latest On AEW Star 'Hangman' Adam Page's Injury Status

All Elite Wrestling star 'Hangman' Adam Page suffered a concussion during the main event of a special Tuesday (October 18) episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company confirmed in an official statement.

"Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion," the statement reads. "He was discharged, but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol.

"AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere."

Page, who was facing current champion Jon Moxley in a title match, was seen on the ground for several minutes and receiving medical attention from doctors after taking a hard lariat shot, which resulted in Moxley retaining the title via knockout