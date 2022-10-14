You Can Trick-Or-Treat Early At These San Antonio Events
By Ginny Reese
October 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's almost time for trick-or-treating. But you won't have to wait until October 31st this year to get in on all the fun. KSAT compiled a list of several events around the city that are offering trick-or-treating before Halloween.
Here's where you can go trick-or-treating in San Antonio before Halloween:
- Bracken United Methodist Pumpkin Patch
- Where: 20377 FM 2252
- When: October 22nd from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Natural Bridge Caverns
- Where: 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road
- When: October 29th & 30th from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Pride Families Fall Festival
- Where: 1303 McCullough Ave #160
- When: October 30th from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
- San Antonio Zoo Boo
- Where: 3903 N St Mary's St
- When: 4-5 p.m. Sun-Fri & 6-7 p.m. on Saturdays
- SeaWorld San Antonio
- Where: 10500 SeaWorld Dr
- When: Runs through October 30th
- Texas Transportation Museum
- Where: 11731 Wetmore Rd
- When: 4-9 p.m. October 22, 23, 29, & 30
Learn more about these events on KSAT's website.