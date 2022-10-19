Snake On A Plane: Reptile Spooks Passengers On Flight Leaving Florida

By Zuri Anderson

October 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Passengers on a flight out of Florida weren't expecting a horror movie experience with their trip this week.

A stowaway garter snake was discovered Monday (October 17) afternoon on United Airlines Flight 2038 from Tampa, Florida to Newark, New Jersey, according to NBC News. Fliers were startled by the slithering guest while the plane was being taxied at Newark Liberty International Airport.

One passenger told News 12 New Jersey people in the business class screamed and pulled their feet up. Unlike the 2006 film starring Samuel L. Jackson, the lone reptile wasn't venomous. When customers alerted crew members about the snake, they "called the appropriate authorities to take care of the situation," United Airlines said in a statement.

Wildlife officials and the Port Authority Police Department reportedly removed the snake from the plane and released it into the wild. Nobody was hurt, and the spooky incident didn't affect flight operations. There wasn't an explanation for how the snake ended up on the flight.

Snakes have a strange tendency to show up in unexpected places, from planes and toolboxes to restaurants and even school ceilings. There was one terrifying story about how a rattlesnake took over a woman's bathroom. Then, there was a woman that was super close to answering the door for a snake after it appeared on her porch.

