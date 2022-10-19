Texas Couple 'Haunted' By 'Sexual' Ghosts Who Like To Talk Dirty

Pirates aren't the only ones searching for boo-ty.

A Texas couple says their house is haunted by ghosts — but not just any ghosts. "Sexual," Linda Hill tells WFAA. "There's no other way to put it."

Hill and her husband own several homes on Denton Street in Gainesville in order to rent them out. But one of the homes is incapable of finding a "stable tenant." After a "revolving door" of tenants moved out in the span of two years, someone finally admitted to the Hills that the house was haunted. This prompted an "investigation" on the property.

Hill was taking a shower when she heard someone say "Lookin' good!" Turns out, it wasn't her husband who wasn't in the room at the time. "(My husband) said, 'Who were you talking to?' And it was like, 'Oh my God, it really is haunted,'" she said.

The homeowner said the home used to be a brothel when it was built in the 1840s, so she's not entirely shocked that the ghosts are "sexual." She added that several people have recorded electronic voice phenomena (EVPs) where you can actually hear the ghosts talking dirty. "Oh baby, oh baby, yeah. Yeah, I like it like that," the ghosts have been heard saying.

In addition to the freaky ghosts, there's also a 19-foot-well underneath the living room, which many believe is a "spiritual portal" that can help explain the multitude of ghosts inside the home.

Because of this, Hill is no longer renting this house out to tenants, but to people who want to investigate its other tenants, the ghosts!