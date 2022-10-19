This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona

Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon.

Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states, "From buffets serving breakfast assortments to brunch and lunch and even dinner selections to select cuisines like Thai, Chinese, Indian, Brazilian, Mediterranean, and more – we’ve got it all!"

According to the list, the best buffet in Arizona is Ruchi Vegetarian South Indian Cuisine in Chandler. One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"This is the BEST Indian restaurant in the entire Phx /Chandler area. Actually, this is the best Indian restaurant I've ever had from any establishment. The owner is very nice and speaks with everyone who walks through the door. The food is well seasoned and the portions compared to prices can't be beat. This will be my go to restaurant from now on."

The full list of each state's best buffet can be found on Yelp's website.