This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Texas

Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon.

Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states, "From buffets serving breakfast assortments to brunch and lunch and even dinner selections to select cuisines like Thai, Chinese, Indian, Brazilian, Mediterranean, and more – we’ve got it all!"

According to the list, the best buffet in Texas is Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet in Austin. One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"A friend and I were hungry and just moved close to town and randomly stumbled onto this place on maps. Hands down one of the best buffet experiences I've had! So many different flavors and quality food, great desserts as well. Definitely will be coming again, even if I wasn't so close by I'd still drive the distance to continue eating here!"

The full list of each state's best buffet can be found on Yelp's website.