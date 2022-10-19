This Is The Best Deli In Louisiana

If you're stuck trying to figure out what to eat for lunch, just remember you can never go wrong with a good deli sandwich. Fortunately, there are plenty of delis around the state serving up incredible sandwiches, soups, salads and more.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best deli restaurants, compiling a list of the top choice for each state. According to the site:

"Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country. You'll find everything from classic, no-frills delis to spots that make good use of their regional ingredients to create fun twists on classic sandwiches, like a green chile chicken club in New Mexico."

So which Louisiana restaurant is considered the best deli in the state?

Stein's Market & Deli

This New Orleans deli is a popular choice for many sandwich lovers, garnering nearly 900 Google reviews and earning a 4.7 star rating. One reviewer even said Stein's is "hands down the most delicious deli [they] have ever been to."

Stein's Market & Deli is located at 2207 Magazine Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Stein's Deli offers both Jewish and Italian deli selections and its menu includes over 50 cheeses from all over the world. Breakfast is served all day and Stein's breakfast sandwiches are made on Davidovich bagels that are delivered straight from New York City."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see more of the best delis around the country.