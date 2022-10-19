This Is The Best Deli In North Carolina

If you're stuck trying to figure out what to eat for lunch, just remember you can never go wrong with a good deli sandwich. Fortunately, there are plenty of delis around the state serving up incredible sandwiches, soups, salads and more.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best deli restaurants, compiling a list of the top choice for each state. According to the site:

"Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country. You'll find everything from classic, no-frills delis to spots that make good use of their regional ingredients to create fun twists on classic sandwiches, like a green chile chicken club in New Mexico."

So which North Carolina restaurant is considered the best deli in the state?

Mediterranean Deli, Bakery & Catering

This Chapel Hill deli is a popular choice for many sandwich lovers, garnering over 1,500 Google review and earning a 4.6 star rating. Mediterranean Deli has focused serving fresh, local food since first opening its doors in 1991, according to its website, from its falafel and chicken salad to its shawerma and gyros.

Mediterranean Deli is located at 410 W. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"This deli has something for everyone's palate and diet accommodations, offering plenty of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, halal, and organic options. Known for its generous portions and friendly staff, Mediterranean Deli has won a number of foodie awards. After your meal, you can buy meat and cheese by the pound to use for cooking at home."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see more of the best delis around the country.