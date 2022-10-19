This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina

If you're stuck trying to figure out what to eat for lunch, just remember you can never go wrong with a good deli sandwich. Fortunately, there are plenty of delis around the state serving up incredible sandwiches, soups, salads and more.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best deli restaurants, compiling a list of the top choice for each state. According to the site:

"Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country. You'll find everything from classic, no-frills delis to spots that make good use of their regional ingredients to create fun twists on classic sandwiches, like a green chile chicken club in New Mexico."

So which South Carolina restaurant is considered the best deli in the state?

Pulaski Deli

This Myrtle Beach deli is a popular choice for many sandwich lovers, garnering nearly 700 Google reviews and earning a 4.8 star rating. One reviewer wrote that Pulaski Deli has "great Polish food with a really fun market inside," while another called it a "gem" and praised both the kielbasa sub and the meat pierogi.

Pulaski Deli is located at 2701 N. Kings Highway #1 in Myrtle Beach.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Myrtle Beach may seem like an unlikely spot for a Polish deli, but Pulaski Deli will quickly put to rest any doubt in your mind. The fresh, homemade menu items include highlights like stuffed cabbage, kielbasa, and potato pancakes. You can also buy all the necessary fixings to make an authentic pierogi at home."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see more of the best delis around the country.