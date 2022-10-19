This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee

If you're stuck trying to figure out what to eat for lunch, just remember you can never go wrong with a good deli sandwich. Fortunately, there are plenty of delis around the state serving up incredible sandwiches, soups, salads and more.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best deli restaurants, compiling a list of the top choice for each state. According to the site:

"Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country. You'll find everything from classic, no-frills delis to spots that make good use of their regional ingredients to create fun twists on classic sandwiches, like a green chile chicken club in New Mexico."

So which Tennessee restaurant is considered the best deli in the state?

Mitchell Delicatessen

This deli located in Nashville specializes in artisan sandwiches using high-quality, local ingredients, according to its website. The menu contains a long list of sandwiches that are all a must try, including a flank steak sandwich that was named the best in the state.

Mitchell Delicatessen is located at 1306 McGavock Pike in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Mitchell Delicatessen is home to the Mitchell Club, which People declared the best sandwich in the state of Tennessee. Visitors also love the deli's homemade sweet tea and breakfast sammies, which can be enjoyed on the outdoor patio. Mitchell is committed to using regionally sourced ingredients in its sandwiches, salads, soups, and breakfasts, and the deli smokes and cures all its meats in-house. In addition to the Mitchell Club, popular choices include the Banh Mi with roasted pork and the Turkey Avocado sandwich."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see more of the best delis around the country.