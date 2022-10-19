This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

October 19, 2022

Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae with Sauce
Photo: Getty Images

This one is for the readers who crave a little something sweet after dinner. For those who dream of a chocolate pastry for breakfast, and for those who proudly embrace their sweet tooth. Wether your first choice is ice cream, doughnuts, creme brûlée or a fruit parfait, the best dessert menu in the state has your back with a plethora of options.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the restaurant with the best dessert menu in all of Wisconsin is Al Johnson's in Sister Bay. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for their "cherry pecan bread pudding" and "fruit tortes," among other amazing menu items. Eat This Not That mentioned that cherries are popular throughout Door County where the restaurant is located.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about Al Johnson's dessert menu:

"Goats graze on the sod roof of Al Johnson's, a whimsical Swedish restaurant in Door County. The area is known for its cherries, which make their way onto dessert menus throughout the county. Al Johnson's serves a warm cherry pecan bread pudding along with homemade pies, fruit tortes, and sundaes. But the lingonberry syrup and toppings is a fan favorite, with one Yelp reviewer saying: "I could eat lingonberries by the jar."
