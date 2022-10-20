Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake

A Nevada boy died earlier this month from a brain-eating amoeba that he may have gotten in Lake Mead. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the boy was under the age of 18 and may have been exposed on the Arizona side of Lake Mead.

The rare amoeba enters the body through the nose and travels to the brain, at which point it causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis. It usually lives in warm bodies of water, such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs.

Infections from the amoeba are very rare, but are almost always fatal. There have been at least 152 cases of the infection since 1962. Out of the cases, there were only four survivors, according to the CDC.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, district officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, said in a statement:

"My condolences go out to the family of this young man. While I want to reassure the public that this type of infection is an extremely rare occurrence, I know this brings no comfort to his family and friends at this time."

According to the CDC, swimmers can help protect themselves by plugging their nose while swimming and avoiding digging or stirring up sediment.