A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors

Halloween is around the corner, but some residents in a South Florida neighborhood aren't in the mood. Residents are on edge after a machete-wielding man in the area was caught on camera, according to WSVN.

Doorbell camera footage shows a well-dressed man approaching a Lauderhill home around 5:30 a.m. Monday (October 17), knocking with the handle of a machete. The neighborhood is located off Inverrary Boulevard near North University Drive.

Before anyone can answer, he leaves the premises.

“I see some random dude knocking on the door with the back of a machete. Then he just disappears as quick as he came," the man, who wished to remain anonymous, told reporters. He said he shares a 4-year-old child with a woman, so the whole situation makes the couple feel uneasy.

"It’s so mysterious that we have no idea whatsoever of his intent," he continued.

Neighbors are freaking out over the stranger's bizarre antics, prompting more patrols from the Lauderhill Police Department. While authorities acknowledged the man's actions as suspicious, there's no evidence he committed any crimes. For now, they're encouraging residents to keep checking their security cameras.

Anyone with information about the machete man is encouraged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for an award of up to $5,000.