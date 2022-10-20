The Best Place To See A UFO Massachusetts

Boston is the most likely city to spot a UFO in Massachusetts.

BetMassachusetts.com compiled data determine when and where the most common UFO sightings took place in Massachusetts.

The state had a total of 2,534 sightings reported, which includes 123 in Boston.

The most common time of a sighting in Massachusetts is 9:00 p.m. The most common season for UFO sightings is the summer, with July 4 ranked as the most common date, followed by July 15, August 15, June 1 and June 30.

A full breakdown of the most common sightings per city, as well as the most common times for a sighting per city, is included below:

Massachusetts - 2,534 UFO Sightings

9:00 p.m. (144 sightings) 8:00 p.m. (108) 11:00 p.m. (88) 9:30 p.m. (80) 6:00 p.m. (61) 10:30 p.m. (47) 5:00 p.m. (34) 2:00 a.m. (33) 7:30 p.m. (31) 9:45 p.m. (29)

Boston - 123 UFO Sightings

8:00 p.m. (7) 9:00 p.m. (7) 9:30 p.m. (4) 3:00 a.m. (3) 5:00 p.m. (3)

Worcester - 64 UFO Sightings

9:00 p.m. (5) 8:00 p.m. (4) 11:00 p.m. (3) 6:00 a.m. (3) 10:30 p.m. (32)

Springfield - 60 UFO Sightings

11:00 p.m. (5) 9:00 p.m. (3) 12:00 p.m. (2) 8:00 p.m. (1) 6:00 p.m. (1)

Lowell - 37 UFO Sightings

9:30 p.m. (4) 8:00 p.m. (3) 11:00 p.m. (2) 9:45 p.m. (2) 9:00 p.m. (1)

Cambridge - 13 UFO Sightings