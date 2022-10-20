The Best Place To See A UFO Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
October 20, 2022
Photo: Science Photo Library RF
Boston is the most likely city to spot a UFO in Massachusetts.
BetMassachusetts.com compiled data determine when and where the most common UFO sightings took place in Massachusetts.
The state had a total of 2,534 sightings reported, which includes 123 in Boston.
The most common time of a sighting in Massachusetts is 9:00 p.m. The most common season for UFO sightings is the summer, with July 4 ranked as the most common date, followed by July 15, August 15, June 1 and June 30.
A full breakdown of the most common sightings per city, as well as the most common times for a sighting per city, is included below:
Massachusetts - 2,534 UFO Sightings
- 9:00 p.m. (144 sightings)
- 8:00 p.m. (108)
- 11:00 p.m. (88)
- 9:30 p.m. (80)
- 6:00 p.m. (61)
- 10:30 p.m. (47)
- 5:00 p.m. (34)
- 2:00 a.m. (33)
- 7:30 p.m. (31)
- 9:45 p.m. (29)
Boston - 123 UFO Sightings
- 8:00 p.m. (7)
- 9:00 p.m. (7)
- 9:30 p.m. (4)
- 3:00 a.m. (3)
- 5:00 p.m. (3)
Worcester - 64 UFO Sightings
- 9:00 p.m. (5)
- 8:00 p.m. (4)
- 11:00 p.m. (3)
- 6:00 a.m. (3)
- 10:30 p.m. (32)
Springfield - 60 UFO Sightings
- 11:00 p.m. (5)
- 9:00 p.m. (3)
- 12:00 p.m. (2)
- 8:00 p.m. (1)
- 6:00 p.m. (1)
Lowell - 37 UFO Sightings
- 9:30 p.m. (4)
- 8:00 p.m. (3)
- 11:00 p.m. (2)
- 9:45 p.m. (2)
- 9:00 p.m. (1)
Cambridge - 13 UFO Sightings
- 9:00 p.m. (3)
- 6:00 p.m. (2)
- 11:00 p.m. (1)
- 7:30 p.m. (1)
- 4:30 p.m. (1)