The Best Place To See A UFO Massachusetts

By Jason Hall

October 20, 2022

UFO, illustration
Photo: Science Photo Library RF

Boston is the most likely city to spot a UFO in Massachusetts.

BetMassachusetts.com compiled data determine when and where the most common UFO sightings took place in Massachusetts.

The state had a total of 2,534 sightings reported, which includes 123 in Boston.

The most common time of a sighting in Massachusetts is 9:00 p.m. The most common season for UFO sightings is the summer, with July 4 ranked as the most common date, followed by July 15, August 15, June 1 and June 30.

A full breakdown of the most common sightings per city, as well as the most common times for a sighting per city, is included below:

Massachusetts - 2,534 UFO Sightings

  1. 9:00 p.m. (144 sightings)
  2. 8:00 p.m. (108)
  3. 11:00 p.m. (88)
  4. 9:30 p.m. (80)
  5. 6:00 p.m. (61)
  6. 10:30 p.m. (47)
  7. 5:00 p.m. (34)
  8. 2:00 a.m. (33)
  9. 7:30 p.m. (31)
  10. 9:45 p.m. (29)

Boston - 123 UFO Sightings

  1. 8:00 p.m. (7)
  2. 9:00 p.m. (7)
  3. 9:30 p.m. (4)
  4. 3:00 a.m. (3)
  5. 5:00 p.m. (3)

Worcester - 64 UFO Sightings

  1. 9:00 p.m. (5)
  2. 8:00 p.m. (4)
  3. 11:00 p.m. (3)
  4. 6:00 a.m. (3)
  5. 10:30 p.m. (32)

Springfield - 60 UFO Sightings

  1. 11:00 p.m. (5)
  2. 9:00 p.m. (3)
  3. 12:00 p.m. (2)
  4. 8:00 p.m. (1)
  5. 6:00 p.m. (1)

Lowell - 37 UFO Sightings

  1. 9:30 p.m. (4)
  2. 8:00 p.m. (3)
  3. 11:00 p.m. (2)
  4. 9:45 p.m. (2)
  5. 9:00 p.m. (1)

Cambridge - 13 UFO Sightings

  1. 9:00 p.m. (3)
  2. 6:00 p.m. (2)
  3. 11:00 p.m. (1)
  4. 7:30 p.m. (1)
  5. 4:30 p.m. (1)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.