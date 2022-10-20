This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona

With fall in full swing, there's nothing better than enjoying a nice, cozy evening.

Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America. The website states, "Dining out is a treat in itself, but when you find a restaurant that really makes you feel like lingering, it's especially satisfying. Whether you're searching for a truly beautiful spot for a date night, a homey country café for a family lunch, or a lodgelike restaurant that can help stave off winter's chill, we've got you covered (and so do many of these restaurants). Here are some of the coziest restaurants across America."

According to the list, Arizona's coziest restaurant is Café Monarch in Scottsdale. The website explains:

"Fine-dining restaurants are so often stuffy, not cozy, but that's not an issue at Café Monarch. Inside, ornate frames, fireplaces, and arched ceilings all bathe in the warm glow of crystal chandeliers; outside, lanterns, candles, and string lights illuminate the welcoming patio. Food is top-notch at this frequently lauded spot; reviewers particularly recommend the roasted cauliflower soup and Chilean sea bass."

