This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Texas

With fall in full swing, there's nothing better than enjoying a nice, cozy evening.

Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America. The website states, "Dining out is a treat in itself, but when you find a restaurant that really makes you feel like lingering, it's especially satisfying. Whether you're searching for a truly beautiful spot for a date night, a homey country café for a family lunch, or a lodgelike restaurant that can help stave off winter's chill, we've got you covered (and so do many of these restaurants). Here are some of the coziest restaurants across America."

According to the list, Texas' coziest restaurant is Lost Maples Café in Utopia. The website explains:

"Texas has cute country cafes in spades, but one of the coziest may well be Lost Maples Café in the fittingly named Hill Country town of Utopia. The building was built at the turn of the century and still exudes plenty of charm — think wood beams, tall booths, and plenty of Lone Star kitsch such as wagon wheels and taxidermy. Hungry? You'll find classic diner fare and plenty of tempting pies."

A full list of the coziest restaurants in America can be found on Cheapism's website.