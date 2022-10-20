This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama

By Jason Hall

October 20, 2022

A Montgomery restaurant restaurant is being credited as the most historic fast food joint in Alabama.

Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every U.S. state, which included Chris' Famous Hotdogs as the top choice for Alabama.

"Located on one of Montgomery’s most iconic streets, Chris’ has been serving hotdogs (and yes, also hamburgers) topped with its signature chili sauce for over 100 years," Love Food wrote. "As Montgomery’s oldest family-owned and operated restaurant, Chris’ was founded in 1917 by a Greek immigrant named Christopher Katechis, who was known to most as 'Mr. Chris.' Over the years the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald, Elvis Presley, and Martin Luther King Jr. have all stopped in for a meal."

Love Food's full list of the most historic fast food joints in every state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Chris' Famous Hotdogs
  2. Alaska- Lucky Wishbone
  3. Arizona- Lucky Wishbone
  4. Arkansas- Jones Bar-B-Que
  5. California- A&W
  6. Colorado- Cherry Cricket
  7. Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
  8. Delaware- Deerhead Hot Dogs
  9. Florida- Georgia Pig
  10. Georgia- Nu-Way Weiners
  11. Hawaii- Rainbow Drive-In
  12. Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
  13. Illinois- Cozy Dog Drive-In
  14. Indiana- Fort Wayne Famous Coney Island
  15. Iowa- Taylor's Maid-Rite
  16. Kansas- Bobo's Drive-In
  17. Kentucky- Mike Linnig's Restaurant
  18. Louisiana- Parkway Bakery and Tavern
  19. Maine- Red's Eats
  20. Maryland- Thrasher's French Fries
  21. Massachusetts- Casey's Diner
  22. Michigan- American Coney Island
  23. Minnesota- Lakeview Drive Inn
  24. Mississippi- Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain
  25. Missouri- Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
  26. Montana- RB Drive-In
  27. Nebraska- Lee's Chicken
  28. Nevada- Gold 'n' Silver Inn
  29. New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
  30. New Jersey- White Manna Hamburgers
  31. New Mexico- Blake's Lotaburger
  32. New York- Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
  33. North Carolina- Roast Grill Hot Wieners
  34. North Dakota- Sammy's Pizza
  35. Ohio- Kewpee Hamburgers
  36. Oklahoma- Hamburger King
  37. Oregon- Roake's
  38. Pennsylvania- Ricci's Hoagies
  39. Rhode Island- Olneyville New York System
  40. South Carolina- Groucho's Deli
  41. South Dakota- Zesto
  42. Tennessee- Dyer's Burgers
  43. Texas- Lankford Grocery
  44. Utah- Arctic Circle
  45. Vermont- Al's French Frys
  46. Virginia- Doumar's Cones and Barbecue
  47. Washington- Zip's by the Cable Bridge
  48. West Virginia- Coleman's Fish Market
  49. Wisconsin- Kopp's Frozen Custard
  50. Wyoming- Red Baron Drive-In
