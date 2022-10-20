This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
By Jason Hall
October 20, 2022
A Montgomery restaurant restaurant is being credited as the most historic fast food joint in Alabama.
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every U.S. state, which included Chris' Famous Hotdogs as the top choice for Alabama.
"Located on one of Montgomery’s most iconic streets, Chris’ has been serving hotdogs (and yes, also hamburgers) topped with its signature chili sauce for over 100 years," Love Food wrote. "As Montgomery’s oldest family-owned and operated restaurant, Chris’ was founded in 1917 by a Greek immigrant named Christopher Katechis, who was known to most as 'Mr. Chris.' Over the years the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald, Elvis Presley, and Martin Luther King Jr. have all stopped in for a meal."
Love Food's full list of the most historic fast food joints in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Chris' Famous Hotdogs
- Alaska- Lucky Wishbone
- Arizona- Lucky Wishbone
- Arkansas- Jones Bar-B-Que
- California- A&W
- Colorado- Cherry Cricket
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
- Delaware- Deerhead Hot Dogs
- Florida- Georgia Pig
- Georgia- Nu-Way Weiners
- Hawaii- Rainbow Drive-In
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Cozy Dog Drive-In
- Indiana- Fort Wayne Famous Coney Island
- Iowa- Taylor's Maid-Rite
- Kansas- Bobo's Drive-In
- Kentucky- Mike Linnig's Restaurant
- Louisiana- Parkway Bakery and Tavern
- Maine- Red's Eats
- Maryland- Thrasher's French Fries
- Massachusetts- Casey's Diner
- Michigan- American Coney Island
- Minnesota- Lakeview Drive Inn
- Mississippi- Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain
- Missouri- Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
- Montana- RB Drive-In
- Nebraska- Lee's Chicken
- Nevada- Gold 'n' Silver Inn
- New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
- New Jersey- White Manna Hamburgers
- New Mexico- Blake's Lotaburger
- New York- Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
- North Carolina- Roast Grill Hot Wieners
- North Dakota- Sammy's Pizza
- Ohio- Kewpee Hamburgers
- Oklahoma- Hamburger King
- Oregon- Roake's
- Pennsylvania- Ricci's Hoagies
- Rhode Island- Olneyville New York System
- South Carolina- Groucho's Deli
- South Dakota- Zesto
- Tennessee- Dyer's Burgers
- Texas- Lankford Grocery
- Utah- Arctic Circle
- Vermont- Al's French Frys
- Virginia- Doumar's Cones and Barbecue
- Washington- Zip's by the Cable Bridge
- West Virginia- Coleman's Fish Market
- Wisconsin- Kopp's Frozen Custard
- Wyoming- Red Baron Drive-In