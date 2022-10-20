This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama

A Montgomery restaurant restaurant is being credited as the most historic fast food joint in Alabama.

Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every U.S. state, which included Chris' Famous Hotdogs as the top choice for Alabama.

"Located on one of Montgomery’s most iconic streets, Chris’ has been serving hotdogs (and yes, also hamburgers) topped with its signature chili sauce for over 100 years," Love Food wrote. "As Montgomery’s oldest family-owned and operated restaurant, Chris’ was founded in 1917 by a Greek immigrant named Christopher Katechis, who was known to most as 'Mr. Chris.' Over the years the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald, Elvis Presley, and Martin Luther King Jr. have all stopped in for a meal."

Love Food's full list of the most historic fast food joints in every state is included below: