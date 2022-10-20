This Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles

Although chicken and waffles may seem like an odd pairing to some, the dish is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. You can find variations of the soul food across the United States, from the classic to the unexpected. The one thing they all have in common is that they are absolutely delicious. To help narrow down the choices, Love Food graciously compiled a list of the best chicken and waffles you can find in every state.

So, where can you find the best chicken and waffles in Minnesota? Revival in various locations. Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant:

"There are four Revival restaurants in Minnesota, all serving an incredible array of Southern dishes from shrimp 'n' grits to mac ‘n’ cheese. The chicken is the star of the show though and customers love it with waffles or in a waffle sandwich, when available (pictured). The former comes with honey butter, maple syrup and can be cooked Southern-style or Tennessee hot, while the specials menu sandwich is a real fork-and-knife affair with two waffles, fried chicken and egg, finished with white gravy."

