This Missouri Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles

Although chicken and waffles may seem like an odd pairing to some, the dish is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. You can find variations of the soul food across the United States, from the classic to the unexpected. The one thing they all have in common is that they are absolutely delicious. To help narrow down the choices, Love Food graciously compiled a list of the best chicken and waffles you can find in every state.

So, where can you find the best chicken and waffles in Missouri? Chick-In Waffle in Kansas City. Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant:

"This creative chicken and waffle restaurant is definitely not the kind of food you're used to. Here, crispy buttermilk chicken gets drenched in queso, signature sriracha-infused maple sauce or sweet BBQ sauce and is served in a waffle cone or bubble waffle. The customer favourite is the Asian Chili with Thai-inspired chilli sauce poured over the crispy chicken and toasted sesame seeds and pickles on top."

