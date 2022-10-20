This Off-Grid Texas AirBNB Will Be Featured On HGTV

One Texas AirBNB will be featured on an HGTV show. The Bellevue News-Democrat reported that the rental offers up complete seclusion with "mystic desert views."

The AirBNB is located near Big Bend in Terlingua. You can rent it for $132 per night.

The rental is called "Domeland" and it is a one-bedroom, half-bedroom with an outhouse just feet away. It'll soon be featured on HGTV's "Mighty Tiny Homes."

The AirBNB listing states, "The dome rests in an isolated but easily accessible off-grid setting in one of the few remaining territories under a dark sky ordinance, which offers unmatched views of the night sky, and a completely unobstructed view of a horizon that delivers truly majestic sunrises and sunsets."

Even though the dome is secluded, its just a 25 minute drive to the Terlingua ghost town. The rental is run by solar power and has a near-perfect rating on AirBNB.

One person commented, "This was an amazing place to stay to enjoy the beauty of the Texas desert and mountains, especially in October! The Dome is extremely cozy, clean, and comfortable, with remoteness that offers serenity with incredible night sky views for stargazing, Texas sunsets and moon rises."

Check out the listing for the dreamy, secluded rental on AirBNB's website.