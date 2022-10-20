This Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles

Although chicken and waffles may seem like an odd pairing to some, the dish is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. You can find variations of the soul food across the United States, from the classic to the unexpected. The one thing they all have in common is that they are absolutely delicious. To help narrow down the choices, Love Food graciously compiled a list of the best chicken and waffles you can find in every state.

So, where can you find the best chicken and waffles in Ohio? Soho Chicken + Whiskey in Cleveland. Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant:

"Soho Chicken + Whiskey serves modern Southern cuisine along with an excellent range of craft beers and cocktails. The fried chicken is brined, breaded and deep-fried before it's served with rosemary waffles, icing sugar and Ohio maple syrup. People consistently praise the wonderful service, great atmosphere and the top-notch chicken. The waffle itself also gets a huge thumbs up thanks to its unusual flavoring."

Are you planning on taking a road trip and want to make sure you have the best chicken and waffles along the way? Check out Love Food's full list for more of the best chicken and waffles in the country.