50 Cent's Son Marquise Says His Dad Blocked Him On Social Media

"I’m not a kid anymore," Jackson wrote in his post. "No mommy involved. I don’t want nor need money from you. I stand on my own 2. I don’t like attention I had so many opportunities to get that and I choose not too. I saw the breakfast club interview and it didn’t sound like much accountability there just ego, blaming and more so about money as if you were the child in the situation. Those text messages was ME I was waiting outside for you that was the day you broke my heart. I forgave you for it. I’m ready when you ready to sit down & talk."



Jackson also addressed a photo that recently surfaced of him with the alleged son of Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff, who reportedly played a role in the shooting that left 50 with nine gunshot wounds in 2000. The young Jackson denied that he took the photo to get back at his dad.



50 Cent's feud with his son has been ongoing for years but it recently reached new heights when Marquise said that his dad's $6,700 monthly child support payments weren't enough to live off of. 50 responded to the discourse that erupted from his son's claims and asserted that he's only looking for attention.



"You don't call TMZ to tell me you want to sit down," 50 Cent told The Breakfast Club. "Think about it. He wants some attention and it's ok he can have as much as he wants."



See Marquise Jackson's full statement above.