Charlie Puth Confirms Relationship With 'Someone That I Grew Up With'

Charlie Puth is in love and he's letting the world know.

In a new radio interview, the "Light Switch" singer confirmed he is in a relationship with someone he's known for years, adding that he is "definitely" in love and even hinting that she could be the one, per People.

"[She's] someone that I grew up with," he said, adding that it's good to be with someone who has known him for "a long time" as his life can get pretty hectic due to his career. "She's always been very, very nice to me... I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."