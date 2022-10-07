Charlie Puth's new album Charlie is finally here and the singer joined fans in the metaverse to celebrate. On Friday, October 7th, Puth took over State Farm Park in iHeartLand on Roblox for an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party to debut new songs, talk about how Taylor Swift inspired one of the tracks, his bromance with Jungkook from BTS, and of course, geek out about music.

The party's host, iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright, kicked off the night by welcoming fans to the metaverse and giving them some context for the new music they were about to hear. "A lot of albums are called 'highly-anticipated' but this guy's fans have been bombarding social media with demands he drops the album already," adding that Charlie garnered "nearly a half a billion streams with only its first three tracks."

Puth then kicked off the music by singing one of those three tracks, "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS. He followed it up with an oldie but goodie he called "one of my favorite songs," 2016's "One Call Away."

JoJo came back out to ask Puth some questions about his creative process and the differences between collaborating with someone like Elton John versus Jungkook.

"See if he said this sentence to me six years ago I wouldn't have believed him. That's pretty crazy," he reflected. "I mean, any collaboration that I do I have to have some sort of musical connection with the person. With Jungkook, I met him in South Korea four years ago. We performed on an awards show. And I was always just so impressed with how he was able to hit all those notes so flawlessly. He has absolute pitch too, where he can [recognize the pitch of a note or produce any given note.] I'm always fascinated by people like that and especially because he can't really speak too good of English just like I can't speak Korean so we're able to communicate seamlessly through melody. It's amazing."

When JoJo asked about the music video of their song "Left and Right," Puth revealed that he wrote the song about Jung Kook. "I've always been so enamored with how he's able to command the stage and I thought 'why not showcase that in the video?' It's just like a perfect bromance, that's what I'm outlining. I can't get this friend of mine out of my mind. He's so fantastic."