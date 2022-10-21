Dan Reynolds Breaks Silence After Imagine Dragons Cancel Tour Dates

Earlier this week, Imagine Dragons broke the disappointing news that they were postponing the Latin American leg of tour due to a couple medical issues that were plaguing Dan Reynolds. “Some of you may know that Dan has been struggling with hemorrhaged vocal cords and a nodule ever since the last tour leg, and he’s been warned by his doctor that going out right now could cause a ruptured and irreparably harm his voice," the band wrote in a statement. "Unexpectedly, he’s now also dealing with a fairly serious LCL sprain in his knee that will require a brace and some rehabilitation for some time.”

The singer addressed the postponement and his health in an Instagram post on his personal account. "though I’m bummed about canceling tour I’m keeping my spirits high by surrounding myself with good friends and family," he wrote. "Thank you for the kind words of support. I love you all and appreciate every note. I didn’t make this decision lightly and am so sorry to have let you all down. I’ve never canceled a tour in over a decade of touring. And only a few shows. My voice and knee are a little better every day thanks to rehabilitation and good doctors. Can’t wait to see you all soon with the rescheduled dates. I will be strong and healthy so that I can give you the show you deserve."

It's been a tough month for Reynolds, who split from his wife Aja Volkman in September. But it's good to see him take it all in stride and stay positive.

See his post below.