Dan Reynolds Shares Positive Message Amidst Split From Wife Aja Volkman

Dan Reynolds is trying to surround himself with the things he treasures most as he navigates his split from wife Aja Volkman.

"spent the weekend with one of my favorite people @lexfridman - sending you all infinite love and light," the Imagine Dragons singer captioned a photo on Instagram of himself and research scientist/podcast host Lex Fridman. "may we all continue to find our path and heal. grateful today for good friends. art. laughter. my children. my family. all the kind words you have sent my families way. thank you and love to all of you across the globe."

See his post below.