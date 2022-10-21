The "Bad Habits" singer had already begun writing what he believed what going to be the theme song for Daniel Craig's farewell performance as the iconic spy when the project went in a different direction, per Page Six.

"They changed directors and then they just changed scripts and that was it," he recalled. "We had done all the meetings, I started writing it."

The film instead chose to collaborate with Eilish and FINNEAS, whose impressive take, "No Time To Die," went on to win the brother-sister duo their first ever Academy Award and made Eilish the youngest artist to ever write a song for the legendary film franchise.

While Sheeran said he was "hurt" after suddenly being replaced, the "Shape of You" singer said he would absolutely be down to write a song for another Bond film should he be asked.

"I think eventually as an English singer you've got to eventually do a Bond song," he said. "If they came back I'd be like, 'Yeah, of course.'"