Ed Sheeran Announces First North American Tour Dates In Five Years

Ed Sheeran is returning to the U.S. for a slew of North American tour dates, marking his first shows in the country in nearly five years. The singer-songwriter announced the dates on Monday, October 3rd, as part of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” also known as the "Mathematics" Tour, which recently wrapped up its UK/European leg.

The US dates will kick off in 2023 starting at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on May 6. Sheeran will then hit major stadiums in Flordia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ontario Massachusetts, Michigan, Tennessee, Illlinoir, Missouri, Colorado, and Seattle. The dates will conclude at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 23rd.