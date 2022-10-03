Ed Sheeran Announces First North American Tour Dates In Five Years
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 3, 2022
Ed Sheeran is returning to the U.S. for a slew of North American tour dates, marking his first shows in the country in nearly five years. The singer-songwriter announced the dates on Monday, October 3rd, as part of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” also known as the "Mathematics" Tour, which recently wrapped up its UK/European leg.
The US dates will kick off in 2023 starting at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on May 6. Sheeran will then hit major stadiums in Flordia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ontario Massachusetts, Michigan, Tennessee, Illlinoir, Missouri, Colorado, and Seattle. The dates will conclude at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 23rd.
North America, we can’t wait to bring the #MathematicsTour to you. Be sure to sign up for early access tickets: https://t.co/W2vnTwKaDv pic.twitter.com/kYxVETzWLe— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) October 3, 2022
Sheeran's last tour in the States was in 2018 for the "Divide Tour," which, according to Billboard, became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time. The opening acts on the "Mathematics" Tour for the May 6th to September 2nd dates will be Khalid. Russ will take over from September 9th to the 23rd. According to Billboard, Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn will also play sets on the tour.
Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10:00 A.M. local time on October 14th. Check out the "Mathematics" Tour dates below: [+ is Khalid, x is Dylan, * is Rosa Linn, % is Cat Burns, # is Maisie Peters]
- May 6 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (+ x)
- May 13 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (+ x)
- May 20 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (+ x)
- May 27 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (+ x)
- June 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (+ x)
- June 10 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (+ x)
- June 17 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (+ *)
- June 24 — Landover, MD @ FedEx Field (+ *)
- July 1 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (+ *)
- July 8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (+ *)
- July 15 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (+ *)
- July 22 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (+ %)
- July 29 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (+ %)
- August 5 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (+ % )
- August 12 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (+ %)
- August 19 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (+ %)
- August 26 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (+ #)
- Sept. 2 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place (+ #)
- Sept. 9 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (- #)
- Sept. 16 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium (- #)
- Sept. 23 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium (- #)