January 6 Committee Has Sent A Subpoena To Former President Donald Trump

The House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has formally subpoenaed former President Donald Trump.

The committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump during their televised meeting on October 13.

Trump was ordered to turn over documents by November 4 and to sit for a deposition no later than November 14.

"As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power," the committee told Trump in a letter.

Trump has not responded to the subpoena, and it is unclear if he will agree to testify or turn over any of the documents. If he refuses, he could be charged with contempt of Congress.

The subpoena was issued on the same day that Trump's former advisor, Steve Bannon, was sentenced to four months in federal prison for ignoring a subpoena issued by the select committee.