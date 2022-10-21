January 6 Committee Has Sent A Subpoena To Former President Donald Trump

By Bill Galluccio

October 21, 2022

January 6th Committee Holds First Hearing Since July
Photo: Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has formally subpoenaed former President Donald Trump.

The committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump during their televised meeting on October 13.

Trump was ordered to turn over documents by November 4 and to sit for a deposition no later than November 14.

"As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power," the committee told Trump in a letter.

Trump has not responded to the subpoena, and it is unclear if he will agree to testify or turn over any of the documents. If he refuses, he could be charged with contempt of Congress.

The subpoena was issued on the same day that Trump's former advisor, Steve Bannon, was sentenced to four months in federal prison for ignoring a subpoena issued by the select committee.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.