JAY-Z Reportedly Wants To Sell His Stake In D'Ussé Amid New Legal Battle

Earlier this week, TMZ reported on Hov's lawsuit against Bacardi to obtain a complete overview of their cognac brand's finances. The legal docs demands the location of each warehouse storing D'Usse barrels, bottles and accessories. They also want copies of all books and records including every piece of information about Bacardi's entire physical inventory and its inventory process.



The billionaire rapper alleges Bacardi is doing everything they can to "stall and stonewall" their attempts to get information about D'Ussé's worth. The company reportedly hasn't made any progress with his legal team's requests in the past year, which makes Hov believe that they plan to lowball him on the sale. There are potential values listed in the documents, but they're redacted since neither side seem to agree with the numbers. The Grammy award-winning rapper thinks Bacardi's numbers are "well below" its actual value.



JAY-Z is hoping a judge will make Bacardi fork over all the information about D'Usse so that a proper number can be determined.