Post Malone Makes Risky Bet On The Dallas Cowboys To Win The Super Bowl
By Dani Medina
October 21, 2022
If the Dallas Cowboys win it all, Post Malone could be adding some new ink — to his forehead.
The "Congratulations" rapper was spotted at dinner in Dallas on Thursday (October 20) with Cowboys legends Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson and Dez Bryant. Irvin posted a video on Twitter of the group at the Tower Club in downtown Dallas taken by entertainment reporter Paul Salfen. You can see the group toasting to "replicating the dinner" again in Arizona at the end of the season if the Cowboys make it to the Super Bowl. Not only will Irvin, Pearson, Bryant and Malone recreate the dinner, but the Texas native rapper said he'd up the stakes a bit.
"If the Cowboys win the Super Bowl, I'll get an 88 on my forehead," Posty said at the end of the video as a nod to Irvin's number.
Let’s put that 88 tattoo on @postmolone forehead!!!!! @88DrewPearson @DezBryant @dallascowboys #cowboysnation #SUPERBOWL 😳😳😂😂❤️❤️🏈🏈🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/fFMdriqA5W— Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 20, 2022
Is it likely that Post Malone will wind up getting his face tatted? The Cowboys, currently third in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) and the New York Giants (5-1) are 4-2 heading into a Sunday matchup against the Detroit Lions (1-4). Odds of the Cowboys reaching the Super Bowl are +2000, according to BetMGM.
This legendary dinner comes a day before Post Malone begins a string of Texas shows as part of his "Twelve Carat Tour." He's scheduled to perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday (October 21), followed by performances at Austin's Moody Center, the Toyota Center in Houston and Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth through October 26.