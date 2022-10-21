Post Malone Makes Risky Bet On The Dallas Cowboys To Win The Super Bowl

If the Dallas Cowboys win it all, Post Malone could be adding some new ink — to his forehead.

The "Congratulations" rapper was spotted at dinner in Dallas on Thursday (October 20) with Cowboys legends Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson and Dez Bryant. Irvin posted a video on Twitter of the group at the Tower Club in downtown Dallas taken by entertainment reporter Paul Salfen. You can see the group toasting to "replicating the dinner" again in Arizona at the end of the season if the Cowboys make it to the Super Bowl. Not only will Irvin, Pearson, Bryant and Malone recreate the dinner, but the Texas native rapper said he'd up the stakes a bit.

"If the Cowboys win the Super Bowl, I'll get an 88 on my forehead," Posty said at the end of the video as a nod to Irvin's number.