Post Malone Injured Again After Taking Another Fall On Stage
By Sarah Tate
October 20, 2022
Post Malone just can't catch a break, suffering yet another painful injury weeks after taking a nasty fall on stage.
The Twelve Carat Toothache rapper was mid-show at his concert in Atlanta earlier this week, performing his song "Psycho," when he stepped on a wrong part of the stage and twisted his ankle, per TMZ.
TikTok user edwinloseordraws caught the moment Post fell and shared it to social media, saying, "The stage and Posty have to stop meeting like this." In the clip, the rapper can be seen walking along a narrow section of stage before hopping onto a raised platform; however, one step was misplaced and he rolled his ankle. He seemed to quickly recover, continuing his performance while limping and trying to walk it off until the pain got to be a bit too much and he fell to his knees as stagehands checked to see if he was OK.
@edwinloseordraws
Posty rolled his ankle at the ATL show. #postmalone #postmaloneconcert #atlanta #statefarmarena♬ original sound - edwinloseordraw
Ever the professional, Post finished the song before he managed to get back to his feet and tell fans that he stepped in a gap in the stage used for pyrotechnics. He joked that they may have to witnesses his dance moves falter a bit because of the fall, saying they "gotta forgive me tonight ... imma do my best."
🚨 Posty bruised his ankle tonight in Atanta for #TwelveCaratTour.— Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) October 19, 2022
Sending you love, @PostMalone. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/12ktIq1bCe
Fortunately the new ankle injury won't set him back any on his Twelve Carat tour, unlike the first fall that landed him in the hospital. He was eventually forced to postpone a show after "[waking] up to a crackling sounds on the right side of my body" and had a difficult time breathing where he felt a "stabbing pain" whenever he moved.