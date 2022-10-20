Post Malone Injured Again After Taking Another Fall On Stage

Post Malone just can't catch a break, suffering yet another painful injury weeks after taking a nasty fall on stage.

The Twelve Carat Toothache rapper was mid-show at his concert in Atlanta earlier this week, performing his song "Psycho," when he stepped on a wrong part of the stage and twisted his ankle, per TMZ.

TikTok user edwinloseordraws caught the moment Post fell and shared it to social media, saying, "The stage and Posty have to stop meeting like this." In the clip, the rapper can be seen walking along a narrow section of stage before hopping onto a raised platform; however, one step was misplaced and he rolled his ankle. He seemed to quickly recover, continuing his performance while limping and trying to walk it off until the pain got to be a bit too much and he fell to his knees as stagehands checked to see if he was OK.