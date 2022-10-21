Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'

Starbucks is shutting down another Seattle-area location after shuttering other stores earlier this year, according to KOMO. The store on North 1st St in Tacoma permanently closed on Thursday (October 20) due to safety issues, the company announced.

“Our local leaders are and have always been, empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communities. But when necessary, we will make the decision to close a store. Our first priority is to make sure our partners are safe at work,” a Starbucks spokesperson told reporters via email.

The global coffee seller shuttered five locations in Seattle's downtown in late July, citing crime-related concerns from both customers and employees. Starbucks is one of several businesses choosing to cease operations in certain parts of the metro area due to rising safety issues.

Aaron Morrell, who owns a dry cleaning business on the same block as the Tacoma store, said street crime and recurring thefts have affected all businesses in the area.

“Definitely a growing problem," Morrell told reporters. "I’ve had to have trainings with my employees about what to do if something happens. When there’s no rules, things flip upside down."

You can read more about the situation on KOMO's website.