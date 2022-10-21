The Best Place To See A UFO Maryland

Baltimore is the most likely city to spot a UFO in Maryland.

BetMaryland.com compiled data to determine when and where the most common UFO sightings took place in Maryland.

The state had a total of 1,715 sightings reported, which includes 173 in Baltimore.

The most common time of a sighting in Maryland is 9:00 p.m. The most common season for UFO sightings is the summer, with July 4 ranked as the most common date, followed by June 1, January 1, June 30 and June 1.

A full breakdown of the most common sightings per city, as well as the most common times for a sighting per city, is included below:

Maryland - 1,715 UFO Sightings

9:00 p.m. (91 sightings) 8:00 p.m. (74) 11:00 p.m. (57) 9:30 p.m. (40) 10:30 p.m. (38) 12:00 p.m. (26) 6:30 p.m. (25) 6:00 p.m. (24) 6:30 p.m. (24) 2:00 a.m. (23)

Baltimore - 173 UFO Sightings

8:00 p.m. (9) 9:00 p.m. (9) 11:00 p.m. (6) 9:30 p.m. (4) 6:30 p.m. (5)

Frederick - 40 UFO Sightings

9:00 p.m. (4) 5:45 p.m. (3) 8:00 p.m. (2) 10:30 p.m. (2) 10:15 p.m. (2)

Silver Spring - 35 UFO Sightings

9:30 p.m. (2) 2:00 p.m. (2) 7:30 p.m. (1) 9:00 a.m. (1) 8:00 p.m. (1)

Columbia - 29 UFO Sightings

9:00 p.m. (4) 8:00 p.m. (2) 11:00 p.m. (1) 9:30 p.m. (1) 7:30 p.m. (1)

Germantown - 17 UFO Sightings