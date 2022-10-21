The Best Place To See A UFO Maryland
By Jason Hall
October 21, 2022
Baltimore is the most likely city to spot a UFO in Maryland.
BetMaryland.com compiled data to determine when and where the most common UFO sightings took place in Maryland.
The state had a total of 1,715 sightings reported, which includes 173 in Baltimore.
The most common time of a sighting in Maryland is 9:00 p.m. The most common season for UFO sightings is the summer, with July 4 ranked as the most common date, followed by June 1, January 1, June 30 and June 1.
A full breakdown of the most common sightings per city, as well as the most common times for a sighting per city, is included below:
Maryland - 1,715 UFO Sightings
- 9:00 p.m. (91 sightings)
- 8:00 p.m. (74)
- 11:00 p.m. (57)
- 9:30 p.m. (40)
- 10:30 p.m. (38)
- 12:00 p.m. (26)
- 6:30 p.m. (25)
- 6:00 p.m. (24)
- 6:30 p.m. (24)
- 2:00 a.m. (23)
Baltimore - 173 UFO Sightings
- 8:00 p.m. (9)
- 9:00 p.m. (9)
- 11:00 p.m. (6)
- 9:30 p.m. (4)
- 6:30 p.m. (5)
Frederick - 40 UFO Sightings
- 9:00 p.m. (4)
- 5:45 p.m. (3)
- 8:00 p.m. (2)
- 10:30 p.m. (2)
- 10:15 p.m. (2)
Silver Spring - 35 UFO Sightings
- 9:30 p.m. (2)
- 2:00 p.m. (2)
- 7:30 p.m. (1)
- 9:00 a.m. (1)
- 8:00 p.m. (1)
Columbia - 29 UFO Sightings
- 9:00 p.m. (4)
- 8:00 p.m. (2)
- 11:00 p.m. (1)
- 9:30 p.m. (1)
- 7:30 p.m. (1)
Germantown - 17 UFO Sightings
- 7:30 p.m. (1)
- 9:00 a.m. (1)
- 5:45 a.m. (1)
- 8:00 p.m. (1)
- 6:30 p.m. (1)