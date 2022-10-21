This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Maryland
By Jason Hall
October 21, 2022
An Ocean City restaurant restaurant is being credited as the most historic fast food joint in Maryland.
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every U.S. state, which included Thrasher's as the top choice for Maryland.
"When J.T. Thrasher started his food stand in Ocean City in 1929 he wanted to focus on one thing: the humble French fry," Love Food wrote. "Over its almost 100-year history the company has only changed hands twice and the restaurant’s three locations all use Mr. Thrasher’s original recipe. The fries remain incredibly popular – fry fans can check in to an online webcam to gauge how long the line in front of the shop is."
Love Food's full list of the most historic fast food joints in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Chris' Famous Hotdogs
- Alaska- Lucky Wishbone
- Arizona- Lucky Wishbone
- Arkansas- Jones Bar-B-Que
- California- A&W
- Colorado- Cherry Cricket
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
- Delaware- Deerhead Hot Dogs
- Florida- Georgia Pig
- Georgia- Nu-Way Weiners
- Hawaii- Rainbow Drive-In
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Cozy Dog Drive-In
- Indiana- Fort Wayne Famous Coney Island
- Iowa- Taylor's Maid-Rite
- Kansas- Bobo's Drive-In
- Kentucky- Mike Linnig's Restaurant
- Louisiana- Parkway Bakery and Tavern
- Maine- Red's Eats
- Maryland- Thrasher's French Fries
- Massachusetts- Casey's Diner
- Michigan- American Coney Island
- Minnesota- Lakeview Drive Inn
- Mississippi- Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain
- Missouri- Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
- Montana- RB Drive-In
- Nebraska- Lee's Chicken
- Nevada- Gold 'n' Silver Inn
- New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
- New Jersey- White Manna Hamburgers
- New Mexico- Blake's Lotaburger
- New York- Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
- North Carolina- Roast Grill Hot Wieners
- North Dakota- Sammy's Pizza
- Ohio- Kewpee Hamburgers
- Oklahoma- Hamburger King
- Oregon- Roake's
- Pennsylvania- Ricci's Hoagies
- Rhode Island- Olneyville New York System
- South Carolina- Groucho's Deli
- South Dakota- Zesto
- Tennessee- Dyer's Burgers
- Texas- Lankford Grocery
- Utah- Arctic Circle
- Vermont- Al's French Frys
- Virginia- Doumar's Cones and Barbecue
- Washington- Zip's by the Cable Bridge
- West Virginia- Coleman's Fish Market
- Wisconsin- Kopp's Frozen Custard
- Wyoming- Red Baron Drive-In