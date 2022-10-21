This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Maryland

An Ocean City restaurant restaurant is being credited as the most historic fast food joint in Maryland.

Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every U.S. state, which included Thrasher's as the top choice for Maryland.

"When J.T. Thrasher started his food stand in Ocean City in 1929 he wanted to focus on one thing: the humble French fry," Love Food wrote. "Over its almost 100-year history the company has only changed hands twice and the restaurant’s three locations all use Mr. Thrasher’s original recipe. The fries remain incredibly popular – fry fans can check in to an online webcam to gauge how long the line in front of the shop is."

Love Food's full list of the most historic fast food joints in every state is included below: