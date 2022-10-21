This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Carbs are good for the soul, and nothing satisfies carb cravings quite like a hearty loaf of bread. Bread is universal and is served in great variety. Restaurants often serve bread in small quantities with oils and vinegars as a starter, but bakeries serve entire loaves of bread that you can take home. From white, wheat, rye, pumpernickel, and everything in between, bread has stood the test of time. Regardless of your favorite, there is one bakery in the state of Georgia that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best bread in the entire state can be found at the Auspicious Baking Co. in Savannah. Lovefood recommended trying the wheat bread among other customer favorites.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bread in Georgia:

"From baguettes to buns, the naturally leavened bread baked daily at Auspicious Baking Co. is just incredible, so much so that the bakery supplies its goodies to many Savannah restaurants. Regulars recommend pretty much everything, although the wheat bread and rolls are particularly good. They also suggest pre-ordering or getting here as early as possible, because loaves this lovely tend to sell out fast. The pastries, including croissants and cinnamon buns, are also delicious."