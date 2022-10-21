This Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles

Although chicken and waffles may seem like an odd pairing to some, the dish is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. You can find variations of the soul food across the United States, from the classic to the unexpected. The one thing they all have in common is that they are absolutely delicious. To help narrow down the choices, Love Food graciously compiled a list of the best chicken and waffles you can find in every state.

So, where can you find the best chicken and waffles in Illinois? Batter & Berries in Chicago. Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant:

"With countless reviews praising their fantastic take on chicken and waffles, Batter & Berries is a must in Chicago. Named Cluck-N-Gaufre, the dish comprises of a sweet potato waffle that's stuffed with bits of fried chicken and a buttermilk herb fried chicken breast. There's nutmeg hot sauce served on the side and a generous dusting of icing sugar on the waffle too."

Are you planning on taking a road trip and want to make sure you have the best chicken and waffles along the way? Check out Love Food's full list for more of the best chicken and waffles in the country.