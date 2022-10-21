This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Virginia

A Norfolk restaurant restaurant is being credited as the most historic fast food joint in Virginia.

Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every U.S. state, which included Doumar's Cones and Barbecue as the top choice for Virginia.

"According to legend, at least, Abe Doumar invented the waffle cone at the 1904 World’s Fair when he bought a waffle from one vendor and topped it with ice cream from another," Love Food wrote. "Doumar transferred his idea to his own string of ice cream stands, which eventually grew into the family business that is Doumar’s Barbecue. Today the restaurant still serves hand-rolled waffle cones, as well as pork barbecue and hamburgers."

Love Food's full list of the most historic fast food joints in every state is included below: