This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Virginia
By Jason Hall
October 21, 2022
A Norfolk restaurant restaurant is being credited as the most historic fast food joint in Virginia.
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every U.S. state, which included Doumar's Cones and Barbecue as the top choice for Virginia.
"According to legend, at least, Abe Doumar invented the waffle cone at the 1904 World’s Fair when he bought a waffle from one vendor and topped it with ice cream from another," Love Food wrote. "Doumar transferred his idea to his own string of ice cream stands, which eventually grew into the family business that is Doumar’s Barbecue. Today the restaurant still serves hand-rolled waffle cones, as well as pork barbecue and hamburgers."
Love Food's full list of the most historic fast food joints in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Chris' Famous Hotdogs
- Alaska- Lucky Wishbone
- Arizona- Lucky Wishbone
- Arkansas- Jones Bar-B-Que
- California- A&W
- Colorado- Cherry Cricket
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
- Delaware- Deerhead Hot Dogs
- Florida- Georgia Pig
- Georgia- Nu-Way Weiners
- Hawaii- Rainbow Drive-In
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Cozy Dog Drive-In
- Indiana- Fort Wayne Famous Coney Island
- Iowa- Taylor's Maid-Rite
- Kansas- Bobo's Drive-In
- Kentucky- Mike Linnig's Restaurant
- Louisiana- Parkway Bakery and Tavern
- Maine- Red's Eats
- Maryland- Thrasher's French Fries
- Massachusetts- Casey's Diner
- Michigan- American Coney Island
- Minnesota- Lakeview Drive Inn
- Mississippi- Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain
- Missouri- Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
- Montana- RB Drive-In
- Nebraska- Lee's Chicken
- Nevada- Gold 'n' Silver Inn
- New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
- New Jersey- White Manna Hamburgers
- New Mexico- Blake's Lotaburger
- New York- Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
- North Carolina- Roast Grill Hot Wieners
- North Dakota- Sammy's Pizza
- Ohio- Kewpee Hamburgers
- Oklahoma- Hamburger King
- Oregon- Roake's
- Pennsylvania- Ricci's Hoagies
- Rhode Island- Olneyville New York System
- South Carolina- Groucho's Deli
- South Dakota- Zesto
- Tennessee- Dyer's Burgers
- Texas- Lankford Grocery
- Utah- Arctic Circle
- Vermont- Al's French Frys
- Virginia- Doumar's Cones and Barbecue
- Washington- Zip's by the Cable Bridge
- West Virginia- Coleman's Fish Market
- Wisconsin- Kopp's Frozen Custard
- Wyoming- Red Baron Drive-In