This Is The Spookiest Graveyard In Colorado

Spooky season is the perfect time to drop by a haunted place and see if those scary legends are true. Infamous sites for paranormal activity are graveyards and cemeteries -- the final resting place for all kinds of people. People often report chilling instances of weird noises, strange sensations, and even sightings of real spirits.

For those seeking thrills, Cheapism found the creepiest graveyards in every state. According to the website, the Silver Cliff Cemetery is the spookiest graveyard in Colorado!

"This cemetery was established in the early 1880s and is still used. (The Protestant section is called the Cross of the Assumption Cemetery.)," writers said. "Some visitors to Silver Cliff report seeing dancing blue lights in the cemetery at night, not unlike lanterns or spheres, and on some days that's enough to draw several carloads of people looking to experience a haunted cemetery."

Other visitors have reported hearing cries during those spooky nights, and the site has attracted plenty of paranormal investigators.

You can find the cemetery outside Silver Cliff, Colorado, about a mile south of State Highway 96 on Mill Street.

Check out Cheapism's full list of creepy graveyards across the country.