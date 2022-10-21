This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Carbs are good for the soul, and nothing satisfies carb cravings quite like a hearty loaf of bread. Bread is universal and is served in great variety. Restaurants often serve bread in small quantities with oils and vinegars as a starter, but bakeries serve entire loaves of bread that you can take home. From white, wheat, rye, pumpernickel, and everything in between, bread has stood the test of time. Regardless of your favorite, there is one bakery in the state of Minnesota that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best bread in the entire state can be found at Aki's BreadHaus in Minneapolis. Lovefood recommended trying the walnut bread among other customer favorites including their German-style pretzel sticks, bagels, and boules. Aki's is known for making their bread with a crisp outer shell without it being too tough.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bread in Minnesota:

"Visitors to German-style bakery Aki’s BreadHaus quickly become devotees. It sells boules – round loaves of white or dark sourdough, walnut bread, and whole wheat – plus bagels, pretzels, and pretzel sticks. The bread is baked perfectly with a crisp crust, yet never tough or dry, and the prices are great too."