This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Carbs are good for the soul, and nothing satisfies carb cravings quite like a hearty loaf of bread. Bread is universal and is served in great variety. Restaurants often serve bread in small quantities with oils and vinegars as a starter, but bakeries serve entire loaves of bread that you can take home. From white, wheat, rye, pumpernickel, and everything in between, bread has stood the test of time. Regardless of your favorite, there is one bakery in the state of Missouri that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best bread in the entire state can be found at the The Foundry Bakery in Maryland Heights. Lovefood recommended trying the "Taiwanese bolo buns" among other customer favorites.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bread in Missouri:

"Fans of Taiwanese-inspired bakery and teahouse The Foundry Bakery in Maryland Heights love its unusual flavored breads. Among the innovative loaves is the umami burst, made with miso, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions. Customers say it's chewy, fluffy, mild-flavored, and amazing for sandwiches or dipping in soups and stews. The bakery also serves Taiwanese bolo buns – leavened sweet buns with a crunchy crust."