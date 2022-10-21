This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Carbs are good for the soul, and nothing satisfies carb cravings quite like a hearty loaf of bread. Bread is universal and is served in great variety. Restaurants often serve bread in small quantities with oils and vinegars as a starter, but bakeries serve entire loaves of bread that you can take home. From white, wheat, rye, pumpernickel, and everything in between, bread has stood the test of time. Regardless of your favorite, there is one bakery in the state of Nebraska that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best bread in the entire state can be found at Rotella's Italian Bakery in La Vista. Lovefood recommended trying the ciabatta rolls among other customer favorites.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bread in Nebraska:

"A neighborhood business that has been around since 1921, Rotella’s is now a hugely successful commercial supplier in the Midwest, yet, you can still stop by its retail location for fresh bread at discounted prices. There's a huge range of baked goods that would cost significantly more at most artisan bakeries, with ciabatta rolls, Vienna bread, burger buns, and cinnamon and raisin bread among the treats on offer."