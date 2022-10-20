This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

October 20, 2022

Traditional Sicilian cannoli stuffed with ricotta and pistachios
Photo: Getty Images

This one is for the readers who crave a little something sweet after dinner. For those who dream of a chocolate pastry for breakfast, and for those who proudly embrace their sweet tooth. Wether your first choice is ice cream, doughnuts, creme brûlée or a fruit parfait, the best dessert menu in the state has your back with a plethora of options.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the restaurant with the best dessert menu in all of Nebraska can be found at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse located in Omaha. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for their cheesecake and key lime pie created with a "housemade walnut and pecan graham cracker crust."

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about Mahogany Prime Steakhouse's dessert menu:

"Close out a special meal with a sweet treat at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse. Highlights of the dessert menu include cheesecake with marinated berries and key lime pie with a housemade walnut and pecan graham cracker crust. For those who like to sip their desserts, the steakhouse serves chocolate martinis, flights of ports, and dessert wines. "We finished with creme brûlée and chocolate cake, we couldn't decide which was our favorite," one Yelp reviewer said."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.