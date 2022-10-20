This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Nebraska

This one is for the readers who crave a little something sweet after dinner. For those who dream of a chocolate pastry for breakfast, and for those who proudly embrace their sweet tooth. Wether your first choice is ice cream, doughnuts, creme brûlée or a fruit parfait, the best dessert menu in the state has your back with a plethora of options.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the restaurant with the best dessert menu in all of Nebraska can be found at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse located in Omaha. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for their cheesecake and key lime pie created with a "housemade walnut and pecan graham cracker crust."

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about Mahogany Prime Steakhouse's dessert menu:

"Close out a special meal with a sweet treat at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse. Highlights of the dessert menu include cheesecake with marinated berries and key lime pie with a housemade walnut and pecan graham cracker crust. For those who like to sip their desserts, the steakhouse serves chocolate martinis, flights of ports, and dessert wines. "We finished with creme brûlée and chocolate cake, we couldn't decide which was our favorite," one Yelp reviewer said."