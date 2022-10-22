Kanye West Hires Johnny Depp's Lawyer Following News Of Defamation Lawsuit

Kanye West has reportedly hired the lawyer who helped Johnny Depp win his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, according to Consequence.

West reportedly hired Camille Vasquez and the Brown Rudnick firm to represent his interests amid a storm of controversy surrounding the musician.

For one, West is currently the target of a defamation lawsuit. Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter, has prepared a $250 million lawsuit against West, his business partners and his associates for "harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress," according to a press release. The lawsuit is in response to comments West made about Floyd's murder on a recent episode of Drink Camps. He claimed Floyd's death was due to a fentanyl overdose, rather than by the use of force by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“The interests of the child are the priority. George Floyd’s daughter is being retraumatized by Kanye West’s comments, and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her,” Nuru Witherspoon, an attorney representing the Floyd family, said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition, West was recently dropped by Balenciaga following a slew of antisemitic comments he made. One of the comments includes a Tweet where West threatened to "Go death con 3" on Jewish people.