Balenciaga Has Officially Severed Ties With Kanye West

Ye and Balenciaga's partnership was announced earlier this year two years after he signed on to his deal with Gap. The collaboration, knowns as Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, was widely popular and sold out every time an item went up for sale. He brought in plenty of new clientele and was adamant about rocking his pieces everywhere he went. Recently, Ye surprised guests when he opened Balenciaga's show in Paris during Fashion Week by walking down their mud-filled runway for the first time as a model.



Balenciaga is the latest company to distance itself from Ye. Gap recently terminated its deal with the Donda rapper prematurely after he accused the clothing brand of not fully honoring the terms of their contract. Before they pulled the plug, Ye had threatened to make Gap the focus of his viral attacks on Instagram after he spent days trashing his other business partners at adidas for allegedly making shady moves with his Yeezy brand. After insinuating that he wanted to switch banks due to correlations with adidas, JPMorgan Chase confirmed that they would no longer house Ye's billions. While Ye's deal with adidas is still intact, the brand reportedly said their business relationship with him is currently "under review."



So far, Ye has not commented on Balenciaga's decision. Based on his actions this month, he'll most likely speak on it soon enough.

