Kanye West 'Apologizes' After Acknowledging Anti-Semitic Comments As Racist

"You know I will say I am sorry to the people I hurt with the defcon -- the confusion I caused," Ye said. "I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I'm sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through and that I used my platform where you say 'hurt people hurt people,' and I was hurt."



His first attempt at offering an apology for all the anti-Semitic rhetoric he's spewed comes after numerous celebrities and organizations condemned the offensive language he used during his outrageous media blitz. He had already stoked public outcry when he debuted his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts earlier this month and repeated debunked conspiracy theories about George Floyd's death. The latter rant resulted in a $250 million lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd's daughter following threats of legal action by Floyd's other family members.



Piers Morgan's full interview with Kanye West debuts at 8 p.m. tonight.