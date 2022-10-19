Kanye West 'Apologizes' After Acknowledging Anti-Semitic Comments As Racist
By Tony M. Centeno
October 19, 2022
Kanye West is apologizing for his derogatory anti-Semitic remarks... sort of.
On Wednesday, October 19, Piers Morgan released a clip of his upcoming interview with Ye. During their tense conversation, Morgan pushed back at the comments Ye made while he was on Drink Champs last week. The host regarded Ye's comments as racist, and he agreed. The Donda Academy founder said that he purposely made the comments because he believed he "fought fire with fire." Despite initially refusing to apologize, Ye eventually has a moment of clarity when he acknowledged the Jewish people he may have hurt while attacking those who "hurt him."
"Hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt."
Don't miss a preview of Piers Morgan's extraordinary interview with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on TalkTV at 8pm.
"You know I will say I am sorry to the people I hurt with the defcon -- the confusion I caused," Ye said. "I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I'm sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through and that I used my platform where you say 'hurt people hurt people,' and I was hurt."
His first attempt at offering an apology for all the anti-Semitic rhetoric he's spewed comes after numerous celebrities and organizations condemned the offensive language he used during his outrageous media blitz. He had already stoked public outcry when he debuted his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts earlier this month and repeated debunked conspiracy theories about George Floyd's death. The latter rant resulted in a $250 million lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd's daughter following threats of legal action by Floyd's other family members.
Piers Morgan's full interview with Kanye West debuts at 8 p.m. tonight.